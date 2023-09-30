Félix Bautista will have Tommy John surgery, miss Orioles’ October run

The dominant closer will miss the 2023 postseason and probably all of 2024, too. BALTIMORE — The Baltimore Orioles will be without all-star closer Félix Bautista in the postseason, General Manager Mike Elias said Saturday. Bautista suffered a tear of his right ulnar collateral ligament Aug.

25 but had been throwing in recent days in the hopes that he could pitch through the injury and contribute in October.Bautista had gone as far as to throw to batters in a simulated game this past week, but the 28-year-old fireballer “ran out of time,” Elias said. Instead, he’ll have Tommy John surgery and is in line to miss all of the 2024 season, too.

“He felt okay, but we’re talking about going to play the highest level of baseball in the world here in the next few weeks,” Elias said. “Just getting him into a competitive state ... it was a pipe dream to begin with, and it just seemed increasingly far-fetched. I think it was responsible of everyone, including him, and admirable of him, to try to continue pitching.”Bautista had been dominant before the injury, pitching to a 1.48 ERA in 56 appearances and striking out nearly two batters per inning while racking up 33 saves. And that was not a fluke: As a rookie last year, he had a 2.

