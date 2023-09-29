Dianne Feinstein, who died Thursday at 90, became mayor of San Francisco during 'very dark times' after the assassination of Mayor George Moscone and Supervisor Harvey Milk. California State Assembly Member Phil Ting, who represents San Francisco, said Feinstein brought the city back 'from the brink' and praised her for multiple achievements, including starting the initiative to make San Francisco and Shanghai sister cities. Dianne Feinstein, who died Thursday at 90, became mayor of San Francisco during"very dark times" after the assassination of Mayor George Moscone and Supervisor Harvey Milk.

Revisiting Dianne Feinstein's San Francisco legacy; Reflections by state Sen. Scott Wiener'San Francisco was part of Dianne Feinstein's DNA.' California state Senator Scott Wiener spoke to KPIX Morning Edition Friday about the legacy of the native daughter who made history as mayor of her hometown before her groundbreaking U.S. Senate career.

Sen. Dianne Feinstein’s career: From San Francisco mayor to U.S. senatorHere are some of the most memorable moments in Sen. Dianne Feinstein’s multi-decade political career.

Feinstein brought San Francisco back"from the brink" after Moscone, Milk assassinations

