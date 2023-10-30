Feeling Sluggish? Folks Are Reaching For This Supplement To Turn Things Around

Feeling Downright Sluggish? These B Vitamins May Help Do you feel like you're sleeping enough but are somehow always drained during the day? If you are getting around 7 to 9 hours of shut-eye nightly without tossing and turning or getting up regularly, your daytime tiredness may be due to something else. And it’s possibly a result of a sluggish methylation cycle and a lack of B vitamins.

I can feel the difference “I definitely feel more energy since switching away from regular B vitamins to these methylated forms. I don't know if I have the genetic expressions (I think it's related to MTHFR?) that would make me a bad methylator, but going forward I am sticking to this formula and avoiding cheap Bs because I can feel the difference.”* -Hugo Energy boost “I really appreciate this mindbodygreen product. It works well for me and I’ve also noticed a boost in my energy.

