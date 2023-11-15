Feeling Jaded with Dating: Seeking Advice

As a late-20-something woman, I’ve experienced the highs and lows of the dating world for a few years now. But lately, I find myself surprisingly jaded. Dating feels more like a chore than a joy, and even casual encounters have lost their thrill. I’m not sure if it’s the repetitive nature of dating apps or the fleeting romances, but I find myself questioning WTF I’m doing.

Any advice on why I might be experiencing such feelings and how to regain my enthusiasm for dating would be greatly appreciated

