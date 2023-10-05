Feds take down alleged fentanyl mill in the Bronx, at least 4 arrested

Federal agents took down an alleged fentanyl pill mill in the Bronx Thursday – the third time in less than a month that authorities busted stash houses containing deadly drugs in the borough, sources said.

At least four people were arrested after multiple agencies raided the two-story home on Beaumont Avenue in the Belmont section of the Bronx Thursday afternoon, according to law enforcement sources.they heard smoke bombs explode before federal agents entered the house. They were all wearing hazmat suits and face masks, the station reported.

A day care is nearby the house that was raided Thursday, but there was no direct connection, sources said. headtopics.com

