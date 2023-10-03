Ex-Trump accountant who testified that ex-prez lost $1B in 2 years back on the stand in NYC fraud trialKevin McCarthy confident there won’t be a government shutdown in November after stopgap funding billIf a shutdown happens it will be a pox on both houses and partiesBetween 2020 and 2022, federal agencies spent more than $1 billion per year on the plush decor — a rate consistent with...

OpenTheBooks Founder and CEO Adam Andrzejewski said the audit highlights the need for closer scrutiny of federal spending as Congress considers further government funding in the coming weeks.The Environmental Protection Agency also shelled out $6.5 million on trendy furniture even as it downsized to move into a 300,000 sq. ft. office space in Philadelphia (above).

OpenTheBooks noted that the Defense Department’s furniture spending also remained higher than other agencies when accounting for pre-pandemic spending, with the Pentagon notching $2.1 billion in purchases between 2018 and 2022.

“The vast majority of VA employees worked in-person at VA health care facilities throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, mobilizing to help millions of veterans and their families through that difficult time,” he added. “All of our VA medical centers remained open during the pandemic, with thousands of VA employees working in those centers every day to serve our nation’s Veterans. headtopics.com

“We are returning to in-person work because it is critical to the well-being of our teams and will enable us to deliver better results for the American people,” Zients wrote in an email to agency heads.

Reckless government furniture spending was also the subject of a heated exchange during last week’s Republican presidential primary debate, with Sen. Tim Scott (R-SC) accusing Nikki Haley of spending $52,701 on curtains for her New York residence when serving as United Nations ambassador in 2017 and 2018.

