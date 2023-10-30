Feds recover $68k from Los Balones Sports Bar in Dallas for not paying overtime to cooks

Department of Labor authorities determined that the affected cooks worked more than 60 hours a week and were not properly paid.

The Department of Labor recovered $68,000 in owed wages and liquidated damages from Rio Bravo Restaurant Inc., which operates as Los Balones Sports Bar & Restaurant in Dallas.recovered $68,000 in owed wages and liquidated damages from Rio Bravo Restaurant Inc., which operates as Los Balones Sports Bar & Restaurant in Dallas.

Federal authorities said in a press release that four cooks at the establishment, located at 2905 West Chapel Ext, in Dallas, were denied overtime pay even though they worked more than 60 hours a week.“The DOL’s Wage and Hour Division found that the employer paid straight time for all hours worked to four cooks who worked 50 to 60 hours per workweek,” the DOL said in a press release.that the investigative period was between March 7, 2021, and March 6, 2023. headtopics.com

The funds recovered by the feds were $34,135 in wages owed and $34,135 in liquidated damages to these four workers.“The cooks at Los Balones Sports Bar & Restaurant worked between 50 and 60 hours in a single workweek with no overtime,” saiddistrict director Jesus A. Valdez in Dallas. “Employers are encouraged to contact us should they have questions or concerns about overtime regulations.”, Staff Writer. Imelda García is a journalist covering Hispanic food and Latino culture trends.

