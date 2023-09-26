Feds look at limiting tractor-trailer speeds because of crash deaths

The Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration said it would begin developing a rule requiring certain trucks to install and use devices limiting their speeds to 68 mph. By Jonathan D.

Salant, Pittsburgh Post-Gazette (TNS) WASHINGTON — With the number of truck crashes continuing to rise, federal transportation officials are moving ahead with efforts to limit how fast tractor-trailers and other heavy trucks can traverse the nation’s highways.Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration

announced Monday it would begin developing a rule requiring trucks weighing more than 26,000 pounds to install and use devices limiting their speeds to a maximum of 68 miles per hour. That’s almost three decades after the National Transportation Safety Board first recommended such technology in 1995. Speed limiting devices are on the NTSB’s current list of most wanted safety improvements.

“There seems to be some hope that we’re finally going to see that,” said Steve Owings, who co-foundedafter his son Cullum died in 2002 when a speeding truck smashed into his car that was stopped due to heavy traffic on Interstate 81 in Virginia. headtopics.

Several trucking companies and organizations support speed limiters, including the Alliance for Driver Safety & Security, a group of the nation’s largest truckers. About 98% of Trucking Alliance members’ 62,000 trucks use the devices, said Steve Williams, CEO of Maverick USA and president of the group.

“Everybody needs to slow down, and allowing FMCSA to pursue its rulemaking is the right thing to do,” he said.New cars are supposed to be getting safer. Yet more pedestrians and bicyclists are dying

The effort has run into trouble on Capitol Hill, where House Republican legislation funding transportation programs for the next 12 months would prevent federal agencies from adopting a new rule. And legislation to prevent the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration from acting has been introduced in both the House and Senate.

A trucker was charged after a triple-fatal crash on Interstate 83 in Dauphin County, Oct. 12, 2018. (Colonial Park Fire Company photo, file)Owner-Operator Independent Drivers Association

, which spent $1.4 million on lobbying last year, behind only the $2.2 million spent by the American Trucking Associations.

“It’s been proven time and time again traffic is safest when they’re all moving the same speed,” said Lewie Pugh, the association’s executive vice president.

The U.S. Department of Transportation outlined a roadway safety strategy in January 2022 to reduce deaths and serious injuries in highway crashes. The strategy, funded in part with money from

President Joe Biden’s bipartisan infrastructure law

, called for new technology, adjusted speed limits, changes in road design and signage, and improved crash responses from medical personnel.

It also came amid a double-digit percentage increase in deaths from truck crashes as motorists returned to the roads following the height of the pandemic. NHTSA statistics showed deaths from crashes involving large trucks rising 17%, from 4,965 in 2020 to 5,788 in 2021.Man charged with murder after driving head-on into his sister’s car: police

Deaths from truck crashes on Pennsylvania roads rose 22% during the same period, from 133 to 162. That was the 10th highest number of deaths among the 50 states.

Fatalities rose by another 10% during the first six months of 2022. The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration estimated that there were 2,811 deaths from crashes involving trucks weighing more than 10,000 pounds from January to June 2022, compared with 2,559 during the same period in 2021. (Full-year 2022 numbers are not yet available.)

Oregon State Police troopers work near the site of a wrecked tractor-trailer Thursday, May 18, 2023, along Interstate 5 in Albany. Multiple people were killed and others hurt, police said. (Alex Powers/Albany (Ore.) Democrat-Herald via AP, file)The Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration said 20% of trucks involved in fatal crashes in 2019 were traveling between 70 and 85 mph. And NTSB, in endorsing a rule requiring speed limiters, said speeding was the factor most often cited for drivers of large trucks in fatal crashes in 2019.