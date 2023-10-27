Feds Investigating Cruise’s Autonomous Vehicles Amid Safety Concerns

driverless cars have become ubiquitous Downtown and notorious for behaving strangely – so much so that the feds are now looking into the company.announced last week that they are opening a safety-defect probe into nearly 600 driverless cars, due to pedestrian safety concerns.

The investigation stems from four reports of Cruise-related accidents that NHTSA received or saw via social media videos. In one incident that occurred in Cruise’s home city of San Francisco, a woman was hit by a regular driver and then again by a Cruise vehicle that came to a stop on top of her; rescue crews had to lift the car off. In Austin, theCruise vehicles veering into the bike lane earlier this year.

Those complaints range from cars ignoring police traffic direction, to blocking traffic, to more concerning accounts of near misses: In a report from Sept. 2, a person parked on the side of the road for a medical call saw a Cruise car get uncomfortably close to the fire truck helping them: “It is very alarming,” the statement read. headtopics.com

