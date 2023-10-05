The Associated Press is an independent global news organization dedicated to factual reporting. Founded in 1846, AP today remains the most trusted source of fast, accurate, unbiased news in all formats and the essential provider of the technology and services vital to the news business. More than half the world’s population sees AP journalism every day.CHATTANOOGA, Tenn.

Public safety agencies rushed to the Chattanooga Regional Airport late Wednesday after reports that the FedEx Boeing 757 had experienced a landing gear failure shortly after takeoff, the Chattanooga Fire Department said in a tweet. The aircraft, which had three crew members aboard, circled and then made its final descent and came to rest beyond the runway in a safety area, fire officials said.

“Great work by the pilot and airport personnel, as well as all responding agencies for their coordinated efforts,” the fire department tweeted. A FedEx spokesperson told news outlets that the flight from Chattanooga to Memphis experienced an issue right after taking off. headtopics.com

The National Transportation Safety Board said it was investigating the “gear up landing” at the airport. The Chattanooga Airport closed its primary runway due to the crash landing and said some flight times could be affected, news outlets reported.

