Federal Way coffee shop recovering break-in suspects destroy entrance, steal two sodas

“How could this happen? I know that there’s a lot of property crime in the area right now. But I never think of it being us, I was like, ‘Oh, my gosh.’ This just finally hit home,” said David Harrison, Executive Director of local nonprofitruns the café. It’s a place that is dedicated to helping those who need it most. Harrison understands times are tough, but is sad it has to come down to this.

“I know that there are people in the community that are in need and at a certain point, this is what they resort to,” he said. This marks the fourth break-in at Poverty Bay Café over the last year. Harrison says they were prepared for the worst.

“We’ve got security cameras up here that are new and then a burglary alarm system that we’ve installed,” Harrison said. “We have policies in place to make sure everything is secure when we lock up at night. So there’s no money in the tills. There’s nothing of any value around that anyone could steal.” headtopics.com

The thieves only got away with two sodas. What seems like a small price to pay, is now taking a toll on employees. “Having to come in looking at plywood every day when you’re coming into somewhere that is supposed to be happy and safe and comfortable. It’s frustrating that they chose to do it in such a destructive way,” said Megan Anderson.“It’s unfortunate that people feel they have to resort to this. Especially for a café that’s been in the community for as long as it has and serves the purpose it does with Fusion,” Anderson explained.“Our supporters of Fusion absolutely lifted us up.

Poverty Bay Cafe faces about $20,000 to $30,000 in damages. They temporarily closed on Friday and will reopen on Saturday.18-year-old arrested in attempted Kent home invasion that was caught on cameraRainier Valley homeowner lives in van while delinquent tenant lists rental on Airbnb headtopics.com

