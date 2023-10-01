Federal student loan payments resume after pause due to pandemic

Jessica Goodman, Cox Media Group National Content DeskOctober marks the restart of federal student loan payments for millions of Americans. There was a payment pause over the last three years because of the coronavirus pandemic.

If you have not paid your student loans in three years, you don't have to worry. You can also expect to see some changes.

Student loan payments to resume Oct. 1 after pandemic pauseMillions of Americans must start repaying their federal student loans again in October, with monthly payments averaging hundreds of dollars.

The ‘terrifying’ trade-offs millions of Americans face as student loan repayments resume“It’s really, really scary. We are going to be living on the brink,” one borrower said.

Student loan bills resume for 40 million Americans. How it could shake the economyThe pandemic-era pause on federal student loan payments ends Oct. 1, leaving as many as 40 million Americans on the hook for a new monthly bill.

