Federal Reserve Officials Express Concerns Over Worsening Inflation

Some Federal Reserve policymakers argued at their most recent meeting in March that inflation was likely worsening, even before the government.

According to the minutes of the Fed’s March 19-20 meeting released Wednesday, all 19 officials generally agreed that high inflation readings inMany economists had suggested that the outsize price increases in the first two months of the year probably reflected one-time moves that often happen at the start of a year as companies impose annual price hikes. But some Fed officials at the March meeting disputed that assessment, saying that the higher prices were “relatively broad-based and therefore should not be discounted as merely statistical aberrations.” On Wednesday, that assessment appeared to be confirmed. The government reported that for a third straight month, consumer inflation rose at a pace faster than is consistent with the Fed’s target level.Internet providers must now be more transparent about fees, pricing, FCC says Excluding volatile food and energy costs, “core” prices jumped 0.4% from February to March. These core prices were

Federal Reserve Policymakers Inflation Meeting Concerns Government Prices Assessment Core Prices

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



AP / 🏆 728. in US

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Federal Reserve Officials Express Concerns About Rising InflationMinutes from the Federal Reserve's March meeting reveal concerns about inflation pressures and uncertainty about its persistence. Officials hesitate to reduce interest rates due to fears of higher inflation.

Source: FoxBusiness - 🏆 458. / 53 Read more »

Federal Reserve minutes: Some officials highlighted worsening inflation last monthSome Federal Reserve policymakers argued at their most recent meeting in March that inflation was likely worsening, even before the government reported Wednesday that price increases re-accelerated last month.

Source: ksatnews - 🏆 442. / 53 Read more »

Federal Reserve minutes: Some officials highlighted worsening inflation last monthSome Federal Reserve policymakers argued at their most recent meeting in March that inflation was likely worsening, even before the government reported Wednesday that price increases re-accelerated last month.

Source: wjxt4 - 🏆 246. / 63 Read more »

Inflation keeps coming in hot, likely delaying interest rate cutsFederal Reserve officials are trying to figure out whether their fight to control prices is slowing.

Source: washingtonpost - 🏆 15. / 72 Read more »

Coeur d’Alene officials express regret, sorrow after Utah team experienced ‘racial hate crimes’Idaho officials spoke about the racial incidents the Utah women's basketball team experienced while traveling for the NCAA Tournament.

Source: Mynorthwest - 🏆 438. / 53 Read more »

Federal Reserve expected to cut rates, potentially lifting Biden's prospectsThe U.S. Federal Reserve looks on track to cut interest rates as the presidential campaign season heats up, potentially delivering President Joe Biden a boost as polls show Americans dislike his handling of the economy.

Source: KSLcom - 🏆 549. / 51 Read more »