Federal Reserve Officials Express Concerns About Rising Inflation

Federal Reserve officials expressed concerns about rising inflation pressures during their March meeting, even before the government reported an acceleration in inflation last month. The minutes from the meeting showed that officials remain cautious about inflation risks and uncertain about its persistence. While they acknowledged that interest rates are likely at their peak, they hesitated to reduce rates due to fears of higher inflation.

Officials voted to hold interest rates steady at the March meeting

