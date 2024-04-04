Federal Reserve Official Questions Rate Cuts in 2024

A Federal Reserve official on Thursday raised the possibility the central bank may not cut interest rates at all in 2024, deflating Wall Street 's expectations that several reductions could be in store later this year. 'If we continue to see inflation moving sideways, it would make me question whether we needed to do those rate cuts at all,' said Federal Reserve Bank of Minneapolis President Neel Kashkari in an interview with Pensions & Investments magazine that was broadcast on LinkedIn.

Kashkari, who said he had previously predicted two rate cuts this year, added, 'If we continue to see strong job growth, strong consumer spending and strong GDP growth, then that raises the question in my mind, 'Well, why would we cut rates?' Maybe the dynamics we have right now are sustainabl

Federal Reserve Interest Rates Rate Cuts Inflation Wall Street Economy Growth

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



cbschicago / 🏆 546. in US

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Federal Reserve still sees rate cuts for 2024; stocks rally to records on Wall StreetStocks rallied to more records after the Federal Reserve indicated it’s still likely to deliver the interest rate cuts this year that Wall Street craves.

Source: latimes - 🏆 11. / 82 Read more »

Federal Reserve says key interest rate will most likely be cut 3 times in 2024Federal Reserve officials signaled Wednesday that they still expect to cut their key interest rate three times in 2024.

Source: KUTV2News - 🏆 281. / 63 Read more »

The Federal Reserve will cut interest ratesThe Federal Reserve will cut interest rates in 2024.

Source: dcexaminer - 🏆 6. / 94 Read more »

2024 Lucid Air Sapphire at Lightning Lap 20242024 Lucid Air Sapphire at Lightning Lap 2024

Source: CARandDRIVER - 🏆 576. / 51 Read more »

March Madness 2024: how to watch the 2024 NCAA First Four live streamEight teams head to Dayton to play in the 2024 NCAA First Four. Get live stream information for all four games.

Source: DigitalTrends - 🏆 95. / 65 Read more »

New iPad Pro (2024) and iPad Air (2024) lines to be released March 26th says reportAlan, an ardent smartphone enthusiast and a veteran writer at PhoneArena since 2009, has witnessed and chronicled the transformative years of mobile technology. Owning iconic phones from the original iPhone to the iPhone 11 Pro Max, he has seen smartphones evolve into a global phenomenon.

Source: PhoneArena - 🏆 322. / 59 Read more »