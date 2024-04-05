Federal Reserve Chairman Allegedly Confesses to 'Migrant Job Fair'

Fox News host Jesse Watters reacts to Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell allegedly confessing to a ' migrant job fair ' on ' Jesse Watters Primetime.' TYSON HIRING MIGRANTS WHILE LAYING OFF US WORKERS IS THE 'DECIMATION OF THE AMERICAN DREAM': TOP REPUBLICAN JESSE WATTERS : The Fed chair just confessed that ' Bidenomics ' is just a migrant job fair . There are actually a million less American citizens working today than there were in 2020. As the U.S.

economy reopened after the pandemic, Biden has created 5 million migrant jobs. 5 million jobs, not for people born here, born somewhere else. Illegal immigrants walk across the border, Biden busses them to New York, and after 150 days, they're allowed to work. This is the great replacement theory the Democrats said is so racist. Nah, couldn't be. The Biden economy is a mirage, a migrant mirage. It gets even more suspicious. All of these jobs Biden has claimed to have created, millions of them are part-time job

Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell Migrant Job Fair Jesse Watters Bidenomics American Citizens U.S. Economy Pandemic Biden Administration Illegal Immigrants Part-Time Jobs

