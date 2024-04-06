Federal project aims to improve precipitation forecasting accuracy in Utah

If you've ever wanted to be a meteorologist for a day, here's your opportunity. A federal community research precipitation project aims to help improve forecasting accuracy when it comes to precipitation types right here in Utah . Forecasting accurate precipitation types can be difficult at times, especially on a hyperlocal scale, in areas with steep elevation changes and that is especially true in arid climates .

That's why, at times, you see snow when it's 40-degrees outside or why it's snowing in your backyard when rain was in the forecast. The current technologies used to predict whether precipitation would fall as rain or snow for locations at the freezing point—32 degrees--often make assumptions. The assumptions are that it'll rain at 33 and snow at 32 but that's not always the case. This makes computer model forecasting difficult and can lead to inaccurate forecasts that you see on television or on your smart device applicatio

