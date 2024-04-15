Federal Prison for Women in California to Close After Reports of Sexual Abuse

La Agencia Federal de Prisiones anunció el lunes que cerrará un penal para mujeres en California conocida como “el club de la violación”, pese a intentos de reformarla luego que una investigación de The Associated Press destapó múltiples abusos sexuales cometidos por guardias contra las reclusas.

El anuncio del inminente cierre de la prisión es un extraordinario reconocimiento por parte del Departamento de Prisiones de que sus intensos esfuerzos por mejorar la cultura y el ambiente en la instalación no funcionaron. Se hicieron muchos intentos por resolver los problemas de la prisión luego que la investigación de la AP reveló un patrón de abusos y mala administración que se extendió por años, incluso décadas.

