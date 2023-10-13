Federal loans are available for Juneau homeowners, businesses affected by August flooding

Daniel “Dune” Rothman helps homeowner Sam Hatch remove wet drywall and insulation from their garage on Meander Way on Sunday, Aug. 6. The flooded Mendenhall River brought almost a foot of water into some houses in the neighborhood.

The agency stepped in after the Federal Emergency Management Agency denied requests for disaster aid in late September. Public Information Officer Garth MacDonald said the agency’s loan program can help people or businesses affected by disasters that might not meet FEMA criteria.

The agency has opened a temporary disaster loan outreach center at the Dimond Park Aquatic Center, where a customer service team will be available to answer questions and help with applications until Oct. 24. headtopics.com

Eligibility for those loans is subject to some credit requirements, but interest rates are low — between 2.5% and 4% — with terms of up to 30 years. Those who qualify for loans will be exempt from making payments and accruing interest for a year after they receive their funds.

Many people have already poured money into repair work, but the loans can still provide relief. Money from the loans may be used to pay off a private loan or another line of credit with a higher interest rate. headtopics.com

