Federal judge rejects requests by 3 Trump co-defendants in Georgia case, Cathy Latham, David Shafer, Shawn Still, to move their trials

The three argued they had acted as federal officials when they voted for Trump as electors for the Republican party in Georgia in December 2020 and were entitled to have their cases moved to federal court. Judge Steve C.

Jones was not swayed by arguments made by the trio that they had acted as federal officials at the time they voted for Donald Trump as electors for the Republican party in Georgia in December 2020, and therefore were entitled to have their cases moved to federal court.

"The Court first determines that presidential electors are not federal officers," Jones wrote in all three orders. Judge Jones concluded that party-appointed state electors who cast an electoral ballot are not tantamount to federal officers.

"By design, therefore, presidential electors cannot be individuals who hold a place of trust or profit or authority from the United States and thus, do not meet the office of trust category of being a federal officer," Jones wrote.

Read more:

CBSNews »

Trump indictment in Georgia: Trump says he will not file to move case to federal courtFormer President Donald Trump in a new court filing says he believes that will receive a fair trial in Fulton County, Georgia and will not try to move the trial to federal court.

Trump will not seek to move his Georgia case to federal court -filingDonald Trump will not seek to move a criminal case alleging he conspired to reverse his 2020 presidential election loss in Georgia from state to federal court, his lawyers said on Thursday, a development that could simplify the former U.S. president's path to trial.

Trump drops bid to move Georgia election case to federal courtAttorneys for Donald Trump have notified a Fulton County court that he will not seek to have his Georgia election interference case removed to federal court.

Trump will not seek to move Georgia case to federal court, lawyers sayTrump and 18 others are charged with pressuring Georgia election officials to overturn his loss in the state to Democratic President Joe Biden in 2020.

Trump drops bid to move Georgia election-interference case to federal courtFormer President Donald Trump will not seek to get his Georgia election interference case transferred to state court, his attorneys said in a filing...

Trump won’t try to move Georgia case to federal court, attorneys sayFormer President Donald Trump will not seek to get his Georgia election interference case transferred to state court, his attorneys said in a filing Thursday, three weeks after a judge rejected a similar attempt by the former president’s White House chief of staff.