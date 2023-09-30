Federal judge in Maryland temporarily blocks part of new state law restricting where gun owners can carry

A federal judge ruled that parts of a Maryland gun law restricting where owners can carry can be blocked, including where alcohol is sold, private property and public demonstrations. He based his decision on the 2022 Supreme Court ruling that limited New York gun legislation and said judges should look to historical legislation on gun restrictions for guidance.

(iStock) "While the NRA is pleased with the partial win, we will be continuing our challenges to the other so-called sensitive places that the court declined to enjoin," Randy Kozuch, executive director of the NRA-ILA, told the Washington Post.

