Federal Judge Finds Los Angeles Officials Altered Evidence in Homeless Property Case

A federal judge has found that Los Angeles city officials altered evidence to support the city's defense against allegations that it illegally seized and destroyed homeless people's property. Warning that the city will likely face sanctions following a forensic examination , U.S. District Judge Dale S.

Early in the case, Fischer issued a preliminary injunction barring the city from enforcing the municipal code that prohibits bulky items. Because of that ruling, the plaintiffs would have essentially already won their case involving any property taken under the bulky item law, but would have retained a defense for items taken under a health standard, Myers said.

