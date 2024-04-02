Federal Judge Denies Hunter Biden's Request to Dismiss Tax Case

A federal judge denied Hunter Biden’s request to toss out the tax case against him in a decision that could result in a trial against him playing out as his father is trying to win a second term in the upcoming 2024 elections. A district judge rejected eight motions to dismiss the case that accuses Hunter Biden of failing to pay $1.4 million in taxes while living an extravagant lifestyle.

His attorneys tried to argue the case is politically motivated, an argument that was flatly rejected by the judge overseeing the case. In a lengthy ruling, U.S. District Judge Mark Scarsi said that Hunter Biden’s legal team provided “virtually no evidence” that showed prosecutors had a bias against him or his father

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



wsyx6 / 🏆 444. in US

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Hunter Biden's lawyers will ask L.A. federal judge to dismiss tax charges todayThe president's son has asked a federal judge to dismiss a nine-count indictment for alleged tax-related violations on millions of dollars of income.

Source: latimes - 🏆 11. / 82 Read more »

Judge rejects Hunter Biden request to toss federal tax chargesA federal judge has rejected Hunter Biden’s request to dismiss tax charges accusing the president’s son of a four-year scheme to avoid paying $1.4 million in taxes.

Source: FoxNews - 🏆 9. / 87 Read more »

Hunter Biden trial on federal gun charges tentatively set for June 3Hunter Biden could face trial in Delaware on federal firearms charges as soon as June, in the midst of his father's reelection campaign.

Source: FOX10Phoenix - 🏆 83. / 68 Read more »

Hunter Biden Could Face Trial on Federal Firearms Charges in JuneHunter Biden could potentially face trial in Delaware on federal firearms charges in June, amidst his father's reelection campaign. The trial is tentatively set to begin on June 3 and could last up to nine days. Hunter Biden has pleaded not guilty to lying about his drug use on a gun purchase form. A separate trial on tax charges against him in California is also tentatively scheduled for later that month.

Source: wjxt4 - 🏆 246. / 63 Read more »

Hunter Biden Could Face Trial on Federal Firearms ChargesHunter Biden could face trial in Delaware on federal firearms charges as soon as June, in the midst of his father's reelection campaign.

Source: fox13seattle - 🏆 328. / 59 Read more »

Report: CIA Blocked Federal Investigators from Interviewing Hunter Biden’s ‘Sugar Brother’ Kevin MorrisSource of breaking news and analysis, insightful commentary and original reporting, curated and written specifically for the new generation of independent and conservative thinkers.

Source: BreitbartNews - 🏆 610. / 51 Read more »