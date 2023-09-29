Federal investigators explored charging Hunter Biden for sex trafficking crimes

Federal investigators raised the possibility of charging first son Hunter Biden for crimes related to sex trafficking, according to IRS whistleblower documents made public this week. Justice Depart… Justice Department Tax Division prosecutor Jack Morgan outlined nine instances in which President Biden’s 53-year-old son appeared to be communicating with prostitutes and coordinating their travel across state lines, in an October 2020 email to...

Justice Department Tax Division prosecutor Jack Morgan outlined nine instances in which President Biden’s 53-year-old son appeared to be communicating with prostitutes and coordinating their travel across state lines, in an October 2020 email to Assistant US Attorney Lesley Wolf released by the House Ways and Means Committee on Wednesday.

“Lesley: Attached are some, but not all, of the relevant documents related to SM and solicitation,” Morgan, referring to Hunter Biden as “SM.” “I summarize the contents below. The highlighted records are those that are most probative for Mann act purposes,” he adds.

Morgan’s email highlights two cases where “likely” escorts traveled from Los Angeles and New York to meet with Hunter in Boston. Federal investigators seem to have considered charging Hunter Biden for Mann Act violations.The email from the federal investigator suggests Hunter Biden may have been bringing prostitutes across state lines.

In a third highlighted case, Morgan flagged a communication between Hunter and a woman who "self identifies as a "hooker'" that indicates the woman might have traveled from New Jersey to New York to see him.

Two communications appear to have been discovered by Morgan that show Hunter messaging sex traffickers as well, denoted as “Trafficker #1” and “Trafficker #2,” in his email to Wolf.

Morgan was unable to determine if several other women Hunter communicated with were escorts, but the correspondence appear to have been suspicious enough for the prosecutor to pass along to Wolf.

In one case, Morgan wrote, “Text chain suggests that she traveled to Delaware and that SM paid money to her. In other texts, however, she states, ‘I’m not some hooker or escort.’”

The email was provided to the House Ways and Means Committee by IRS whistleblower Joseph Ziegler, who alleged a coverup in the government's 5-year-long probe into the president's son.

Ziegler noted that a number of women are believed to have crossed state lines for paid sex with Hunter — possibly violating the Mann Act's prohibition on interstate prostitution.

“There were some flying people across state lines, paying for their travel, paying for their hotels. They were what we call Mann Act violations,” Ziegler said.

“I know that they were compiling them together,” he added. “I don’t know what they ended up doing with them. I know there was an effort at some point to compile them, but I don’t know what ultimately happened with them.”

Violations of the Mann Act carry criminal penalties. In a recent high-profile case, it was used to prosecute billionaire Jeffrey Epstein’s accomplice Ghislaine Maxwell, who was sentenced to 20 years in prison for sex-trafficking underage victims.

Earlier this month, House Oversight Committee Chairman James Comer (R-Ky.) and Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) wrote to the Justice Department demanding that the