Federal Authorities Investigating Collapse of Francis Scott Key Bridge in Baltimore

Federal authorities are investigating the events that preceded the collapse of the Francis Scott Key Bridge in Baltimore , according to two people familiar with the matter. The FBI currently has agents on the Dali, the shipping vessel that collided with the bridge. Six people died after the collision.The investigation, which appears to be separate from the ongoing National Transportation Safety Board probe, is being conducted by the Maryland U.S.
Attorney Erek Barron said, 'My office generally will not confirm the existence of or otherwise comment about investigations. However, the public should know, whether it's gun violence, civil rights abuse, financial fraud, or any other threat to public safety or property, we will seek accountability for anyone who may be responsible.' Attorneys for the corporation that owns the Dali did not immediately respond to CBS News' request for comment.
Federal Authorities Investigation Collapse Francis Scott Key Bridge Baltimore Collision Shipping Vessel Maryland U.S. Attorney's Office FBI
