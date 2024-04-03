Federal Appeals Court Hears Arguments on Texas Law Allowing Arrest of Migrants

A federal appeals court heard arguments Wednesday from Texas and the federal government about whether it should continue blocking a new Texas law that would let state police arrest migrants suspected of entering the U.S. illegally. The three-judge panel from the 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in New Orleans now has to rule on the appeal of a lower court’s injunction that stopped Senate Bill 4 from going into effect.

The same panel decided to keep SB4 on hold a week ago until it could rule on whether the law is constitutional. The Biden administration and civil rights organizations sued Texas to stop the law, claiming SB4 is unconstitutional because it interferes with federal immigration laws. The law’s proponents have argued that the law simply mirrors federal law, which they claim is not being enforced by federal authorities

