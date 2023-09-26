Federal air marshal arrested in Florida for allegedly pushing and injuring girlfriend

A federal air marshal living in Lakeland, Florida, was arrested after allegedly pushing his girlfriend against a door when she wanted to leave during an argument. The Polk County Sheriff’s Office said 51-year-old Fernando Gonzalez has been charged with. Deputies were dispatched to a Lakeland residence at about 1:15 p.m. Sunday in response to a domestic incident.

(Polk County Sheriffs Office)

When deputies arrived, the victim, Gonzalez’s girlfriend, reported she was pushed against a door in the home by her boyfriend.

Read more:

FoxNews »

Alabama State University football player suspended after incident at Florida A&MASU statement: We do not condone the actions of the student-athlete, nor are the actions representative of the expectations set forth by the athletic department and our university.

SUV drives into train’s path in Florida, killing 6 people, including 3 childrenWitnesses say the SUV slowly pulled onto railroad tracks into the path of an oncoming train.

6 dead after train strikes SUV in Florida, sheriff saysChronister said the victims are believed to be a local Plant City family who were en route to a quinceañera at a home just across the railroad crossing.

6 dead after train strikes SUV in Florida, sheriff saysChronister said the victims are believed to be a local Plant City family who were en route to a quinceañera at a home just across the railroad crossing.

6 dead after train strikes SUV in Florida, sheriff saysChronister said the victims are believed to be a local Plant City family who were en route to a quinceañera at a home just across the railroad crossing.

Flagler Beach Police Officer Dylan Coffman joins ‘FOX & Friends’ to discuss the riptide rescue.federal air marshal was arrested over the weekend after allegedly pushing his girlfriend against a door as she tried to leave during an argument.

The Polk County Sheriff’s Office said 51-year-old Fernando Gonzalez has been charged with.

Deputies were dispatched to a Lakeland residence at about 1:15 p.m. Sunday in response to a domestic incident.(Polk County Sheriffs Office)

When deputies arrived, the victim, Gonzalez’s girlfriend, reported she was pushed against a door in the home by her boyfriend.

Deputies allege the girlfriend had a small cut mark on her left wrist that had a little bit of bleeding.FLORIDA DEPUTIES FATALLY SHOOT ARMED INDIVIDUAL AFTER THREATS AND GUNFIRE INCIDENTIn the affidavit, Polk County Sheriff's Office deputies said the victim’s description of what occurred remained consistent throughout the investigation.In the affidavit, deputies said the victim’s description of what occurred remained consistent throughout the investigation, while Gonzalez’s was not consistent and changed several times.