Federal air marshal arrested in Florida for allegedly pushing and injuring girlfriend

A federal air marshal living in Lakeland, Florida, was arrested after allegedly pushing his girlfriend against a door when she wanted to leave during an argument. The Polk County Sheriff’s Office said 51-year-old Fernando Gonzalez has been charged with. Deputies were dispatched to a Lakeland residence at about 1:15 p.m. Sunday in response to a domestic incident.
(Polk County Sheriffs Office)
When deputies arrived, the victim, Gonzalez’s girlfriend, reported she was pushed against a door in the home by her boyfriend.
Deputies allege the girlfriend had a small cut mark on her left wrist that had a little bit of bleeding.FLORIDA DEPUTIES FATALLY SHOOT ARMED INDIVIDUAL AFTER THREATS AND GUNFIRE INCIDENTIn the affidavit, Polk County Sheriff's Office deputies said the victim’s description of what occurred remained consistent throughout the investigation.In the affidavit, deputies said the victim’s description of what occurred remained consistent throughout the investigation, while Gonzalez’s was not consistent and changed several times.