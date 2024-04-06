Federal Agents Investigate Flight Upgrades Received by NYC Mayor Eric Adams

Federal agents are investigating pricey flight upgrades received by New York City Mayor Eric Adams on international flights to Turkey. The investigation is part of a corruption probe into his 2021 campaign, looking into whether the Turkish government conspired with the Adams campaign to use straw donors . The FBI and federal prosecutors are also scrutinizing whether Adams pressured the fire department to overlook safety concerns at the new consulate Turkey built in Manhattan.

The flight upgrades were reportedly arranged by former Turkish Airlines executive Cenk Ocal and Rana Abbasova, the mayor's liaison to the Turkish community

