Fed’s Williams: Fed is at or near peak for the Federal Funds Rate

ary pressures are going back towards the 2% target, although still elevated."Monetary policy is having the desired effects on the economy.""Fed will need restrictive policy stance for some time to achieve goals.""Future is uncertain, data will drive future policy choices."

"Fed will need restrictive policy stance for some time to achieve goals." "Future is uncertain, data will drive future policy choices."

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.

"Fed is at or near peak for the federal funds rate." "Fed will need restrictive policy stance for some time to achieve goals." "Sees inflation ebbing to 3.25% this year, heading to 2% in 2025." "Future is uncertain, data will drive future policy choices." "Will still take a while for full monetary policy tightening to affect economy"

AUD/USD remains flat below 0.6450, eyes on US PMI ahead of RBA rate decision

The AUD/USD pair trades sideways below the mid-0.6400s during the early Asian session on Monday. The Australian Dollar sell-off pauses due to the upbeat Chinese PMI data. However, the stronger UD Dollar might cap the upside of the pair. EUR/USD weekly forecast: Optimism not enough to take the US Dollar down

The EUR/USD plummeted to 1.0487 on Wednesday, its lowest since early March, as investors continued to seek refuge in the US Dollar. Financial markets were in risk-averse mode following central banks’ monetary policy decisions from earlier in September.

Despite holding resilient in the face of a hawkish Federal Reserve outlook in the previous week, Gold price suffered heavy amid broad-based US Dollar strength and surging US Treasury bond yields. XAU/USD staged a modest rebound on Friday but ended up losing more than 2% for the week.DOT confirms trend reversal, eyes retest of $5 after reclaiming key hurdle

Polkadot price seems to be ending its downtrend after shedding 92.91% in the last two years from its all-time high of $55.09. In the last three days, DOT has inflated by 3.3%, breaching a declining trendline and confirming the potential start of an uptrend.

Week ahead – Dollar shines ahead of Nonfarm Payrolls

Dollar cruises higher, nonfarm payrolls on Friday will be crucial for this rally. Early indicators point to another solid month for the US labor market. Central bank decisions in Australia and New Zealand will also be in focus.