Fed's Waller: Markets are tightening and will do some of the work for us

Federal Reserve (Fed) Governor Christopher Waller noted on Wednesday that inflation data in the last three months has been "very good," per Reuters. "If current trends continue, inflation will basically be back to the target," Waller added. Key quotes "Long-term rates are market determined.
" "The Fed can watch and see what happens on rates." "Financial markets are tightening and that will do some of the work for us." "Will see how higher long-term rates feed into the Fed policy." "Hard to see a direct link from the Middle East violence to the Fed policy unless there is a broader conflict.
Fed Will Stay 'on the Job' to Reduce Inflation: WallerFederal Reserve Governor Christopher Waller Tuesday reiterated the U.S. central bank's determination to bring inflation down to its 2% target, but did not comment on the economic outlook or his view on the best immediate course for monetary policy.