Fed’s Preferred Inflation Gauge Heads Lower in Reassuring Sign

The core PCE deflator rose 0.1% month over month, down from 0.2% in July and below expectations of 0.2% among economists surveyed by FactSet.

The Federal Reserve's preferred measure of price growth is set to show the fight against inflation is on track again after a summer setback. That would be a reassuring sign for markets given anxiety over the outlook for interest rates.

The core personal-consumption expenditures index, or core PCE deflator, is expected to have risen 3.9% in August from a year earlier, leaving it at the lowest level since September 2021, based on a survey of economists by FactSet.

The Federal Reserve’s preferred measure of inflation edged lower in August, a sign that the fight against inflation is back on track after a summer spike, though price-growth pressures remain that could push the central bank to raise interest rates again.

The core personal-consumption expenditures price index, also known as the core PCE deflator, rose 3.9% year over year in August, down from 4.2% in July and meeting expectations among economists surveyed by FactSet.

The core PCE deflator rose 0.1% month over month, down from 0.2% in July and below expectations of 0.2% among economists surveyed by FactSet.

The core personal-consumption expenditures index, or core PCE deflator, is expected to have risen 3.9% in August from a year earlier, leaving it at the lowest level since September 2021, based on a survey of economists by FactSet. Core PCE at that level would mark an encouraging return to the prevailing downtrend after the inflation metric, which strips out changes to the cost of food and energy, ticked up to 4.2% in July from 4.1% in June.

The release, due at 8:30 a.m. Eastern on Friday, will meet a market that has been on edge for more than a week since the Fed’s latest decision on monetary policy. The central bank held interest rates steady on Sept. 20 but signaled that borrowing costs may need to rise further to sufficiently tame inflation.

That message has sent stocks falling and bond yields surging. The yield on the 10-year Treasury note—the U.S. mortgage benchmark—has risen to more than 4.6%, marking the highest levels since 2007.

READ MORE “Powell referred to recent inflation reports as ‘good’ at last week’s press conference but he said more were needed before the Fed can fully admit it’s pausing rate hikes,” said Tom Essaye, founder of Sevens Report Research. “Well, a tame core PCE price index reading on Friday will give the Fed another ‘good’ report and could ease some of the Fed-based anxiety that hit markets.”

Headline PCE inflation, which includes food and energy prices, may tell a different story. Economists expect that metric to have risen 3.5% in August, up from 3.3% in July, and 3% in June.

Renewed inflationary pressure has also been seen in the consumer price index and the producer price index. Largely to blame is a surge in energy costs in recent months. Futures for West Texas Intermediate crude, the benchmark for the U.S. market, climbed to the highest level in more than a year this week, briefly topping $95 a barrel.

Nevertheless, Friday’s data should bolster the view that the fight against inflation is ending as price growth moves back toward the Fed’s 2% annual target. Interest-rate futures now reflect a one-third chance that the bank raises rates again between now and mid-December.

The core PCE data could firm up that dovish view, or disrupt it.