Fed's Bostic: We don't need to increase rates any more

Atlanta Federal ReservePresident Raphael Bostic said on Tuesday that the policy rate is sufficiently restrictive to get to the 2% inflation target, per Reuters. Key quotes "Impact of war in Israel on the economy is uncertainty." "Inflation has improved considerably." "Still a long way to go to get to inflation target." "There's certainly more for us to do.

" "I think our policy rate is sufficiently restrictive to get inflation to 2%." "Alot of our policy impact is clearly yet to come." "If things come in differently from my outlook we might have to increase rates, but that's not my current outlook." "We don't need to increase rates any more.

