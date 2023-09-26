Fed rate cuts could come sooner than expected, says former Goldman CEO Lloyd Blankfein

You don't need 5.5% interest rates when inflation gets down to the high 2% yearly range, says former Goldman Sachs chairman and CEO Lloyd Blankfein. While Fed Chairman Jerome Powell and other top Fed staff might continue to use tough rhetoric on the need to keep rates higher for some time, Blankfein thinks cuts to interest rates could be in the cards sooner than the central bank has been...

While Fed Chairman Jerome Powell and other top Fed staff might continue to use tough rhetoric on the need to keep rates higher for some time, Blankfein thinks cuts to interest rates could be in the cards sooner than the central bank has been telegraphing.

“Inflation is probably within the 3s. Let’s say you successfully get it to the high 2s,” Blankfein said Tuesday during a talk on commercial real estate and the economy. “You don’t need 5½ percent interest rates at that point, when inflation is relatively subdued.”

Powell reiterated at week ago that the Fed remains committed to getting inflation down to its 2% annual target, while indicating that it might not happen until 2026. His comments followed a decision to keep the central bank’s policy rate unchanged at a 22-year-high range of 5.25%-5.5%. headtopics.

Read more:

MarketWatch »

The Code Conference is about to get started.Day one kicks off with Rivian CEO RJ Scaringe, AMD CEO Lisa Su, Roblox CEO David Baszucki, and Warner Music Group CEO Robert Kyncl.

| A Frank Lloyd Wright Home in Milwaukee Lists for the First Time in Almost 70 YearsDesigned by the famed architect, the house is hitting the market for $1.5 million

Christopher Lloyd’s ‘Spirit Halloween: The Movie’ to Stream on ShudderThe 2022 film based on the Spirit Halloween costume store will make its way to Shudder on Oct. 2.

Lloyd’s Restaurant to shutter Inverness location after 86 years in Birmingham metroOne of Alabama's oldest restaurants will still operate its Sylacauga location.

Hedge funds are boosting bets against U.S. stocks as selloff continues, Goldman Sachs saysHedge funds have been ramping up bets against U.S. stocks amid the worst streak of losses for the S&P 500 since the collapse of Silicon Valley Bank,...

Credit card losses rising at fastest pace since 2008, according to Goldman SachsFor Americans with credit card debt, a troubling trend is emerging–one that's usually associated with a financial crisis.

The Federal Reserve probably won’t need to keep interest rates higher for longer, Lloyd Blankfein, the former Goldman Sachs chairman and CEO, said Tuesday.

While Fed Chairman Jerome Powell and other top Fed staff might continue to use tough rhetoric on the need to keep rates higher for some time, Blankfein thinks cuts to interest rates could be in the cards sooner than the central bank has been telegraphing.

“Inflation is probably within the 3s. Let’s say you successfully get it to the high 2s,” Blankfein said Tuesday during a talk on commercial real estate and the economy. “You don’t need 5½ percent interest rates at that point, when inflation is relatively subdued.”

Powell reiterated at week ago that the Fed remains committed to getting inflation down to its 2% annual target, while indicating that it might not happen until 2026. His comments followed a decision to keep the central bank’s policy rate unchanged at a 22-year-high range of 5.25%-5.5%.

The Fed last week also fortified a “higher for longer” stance by revising its forecast for rate cuts in 2024 to two, down from four, a move that spooked the stock market and sparked a surge in longer-dated Treasury yields.

The 10-year Treasury yield BX:TMUBMUSD10Y rose to 4.558% on Tuesday, the highest since October 2007, according to Dow Jones Market Data.

Rising long-term bond yields can signal recession concerns, since higher benchmark borrowing costs have in the past been prone to pinching corporate profits, spurring a wave of defaults and slowing economic growth.

But Blankfein, who was CEO at Goldman from 2006 to the end of 2019, said this cycle could be different, with no recession still a possibility, which would make bond yields at recent levels look especially good.

Blankfein also said recent swings in Treasurys likely boil down to this type of thinking in markets: “I’m thinking of terming out because 4.6% in a 10-year looks attractive over a cycle in rates. I’m not thinking there’s going to be a recession. I just think the market is overpaying you for the 10-year duration of a Treasury bond.”

Stocks booked sharp declines Tuesday, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average DJIA posting its a 1.1% loss, its biggest daily decline since March, while the S&P 500 index SPX shed 1.5% and the Nasdaq Composite Index COMP fell 1.6%.