Fed officials see 'restrictive' policy staying in place until inflation eases, minutes show

Federal Reserve officials at their September meeting differed on whether any additional interest rate increases would be needed, though the balance indicated that one more hike would be likely, minutes released Wednesday showed.
"A majority of participants judged that one more increase in the target federal funds rate at a future meeting would likely be appropriate, while some judged it likely that no further increases would be warranted," the summary of the Sept. 19-20 policy meeting stated.
Another point of complete agreement was the belief "that policy should remain restrictive for some time until the Committee is confident that inflation is moving down sustainably toward its objective."However, in the dot-plot of individual members' expectations, some two-thirds of the committee indicated that one more increase would be needed before the end of the year.
At the same time, a handful of central bank officials, including Vice Chair Philip Jefferson and regional presidents Raphael Bostic of Atlanta, Lorie Logan of Dallas and Mary Daly of San Francisco, have indicated that the tightening in financial conditions may negate the need for further hikes. Of the group, Logan and Jefferson have votes this year on the FOMC.
Fed economists noted that the economy has proven more resilient than expected this year, but they cited a number of risks. The auto workers' strike, for one, was expected to slow growth "a bit" and possibly push up inflation, but only temporarily.
"Many participants remarked that the finances of some households were coming under pressure amid high inflation and declining savings and that there had been an increasing reliance on credit to finance expenditures," the minutes said.