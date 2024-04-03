Fed Governor Expects Inflation to Fall, Opening Door for Interest Rate Cut

Federal Reserve Governor Adriana Kugler believes that inflation will continue to fall this year, leading to a possible interest rate cut. She expects disinflation and labor market conditions to proceed as she currently expects, which would make a policy rate reduction appropriate. However, she also acknowledges that inflation progress can be unpredictable. The annual core PCE is currently at 2.8%, which is above the Fed's 2% target.

Data on new tenant rent agreements indicate that housing inflation will continue to cool

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



FXStreetNews / 🏆 14. in US

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Forex Today: The Fed, the whole Fed and nothing but the FedThe Greenback managed to maintain its multi-session constructive bias well and sound and propel the USD Index (DXY) back above 104.00, albeit ephemerally.

Source: FXStreetNews - 🏆 14. / 72 Read more »

Citi expects Fed to start cutting rates in June after soft PCE printCiti expects Fed to start cutting rates in June after soft PCE print

Source: Investingcom - 🏆 450. / 53 Read more »

Fed's Mester still expects rate cuts this year, but rules out MayThe central bank official noted progress made on inflation while the economy has continued to grow.

Source: NBCLA - 🏆 319. / 59 Read more »

Cleveland Fed President Expects Interest Rate Cuts This YearCleveland Federal Reserve President Loretta Mester expects interest rate cuts this year but rules out the next policy meeting in May. She also believes the long-run federal funds rate will be higher than expected.

Source: CNBC - 🏆 12. / 72 Read more »

CNBC Daily Open: Inflation fight gets harder in final stretchThe final leg of the inflation fight is proving to be difficult for the Fed.

Source: NBCNewYork - 🏆 270. / 63 Read more »

CNBC Daily Open: The last leg of inflation fight remains toughThe final leg of the inflation fight is proving to be difficult for the Fed.

Source: nbcsandiego - 🏆 524. / 51 Read more »