Fed cop Michael Barr defends higher capital requirements as bankers bristle

Federal Reserve Vice Chair for Supervision Michael Barr said Monday that a complex government plan to boost capital requirements for large U.S. banks would help strengthen the financial system, even as the bank industry fired back that the new rules would discourage growth.

Democrats and Republicans have both voiced objections to the banking rules, which will raise capital requirements for all U.S. banks and strengthen oversight of banks with more than $100 billion in assets under management.

Speaking at the ABA gathering in Nashville, Tenn., Barr said the U.S. banking system remains sound and resilient, “but it doesn’t mean we can’t make improvements.” Barr referenced the unrealized losses on the balance sheet of Silicon Valley Bank that caused the bank to turn to capital markets in a move that sparked a run on that bank in March. The Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. stepped in and handled a distressed sale of the bank to First Citizens Bancshares Inc. FCNCA, +0.08%. headtopics.com

“We learned, for example, in the crisis this spring that perhaps large organizations that were not subject to the pass-through of unrealized losses should have been subject to the pass-through of unrealized losses in their capital treatment,” Barr said.

“I’m always worried about the risks inside the system and outside the system,” Barr said. “You want to get that balance right.” Barr also defended the proposed capital rules as a fix that regulators found to be necessary after studying potential weaknesses in the system in recent years. headtopics.com

“Regulators had identified issues at each bank, but for whatever reason, chose not to use all of the tools at their disposal to force changes,” Nichols said in his remarks.

Read more:

MarketWatch »

Great American Media's Streaming Arm Named Great American Pure FlixEXCLUSIVE: Following the June merger of Great American Media with Sony’s subscription streaming outfit Pure Flix, the combined entity will now be called Great American Pure Flix. Great Americ…

Americans among hostages taken by Hamas, Israeli ambassador saysAmbassador Michael Herzog said he did not have details about American hostages.

U.S. stocks staged a surprising rally on Friday. But can the party last?Inflation data, Fed minutes of September meeting will be a big focus for investors this week

Tighter financial conditions could leave less for Fed to do, Logan saysTighter financial conditions could leave less for Fed to do, Logan says

US Fed's top bank cop defends effort to hike bank capitalUS Fed's top bank cop defends effort to hike bank capital