Fears about Amazon and Microsoft cloud computing dominance trigger UK probe

FILE - People stand in the lobby for Amazon offices in New York, Feb. 14, 2019. Britain’s cloud computing market faces a competition investigation after regulators raised concerns about the dominance of two tech giants, Amazon and Microsoft. The U.K. communications regulator Ofcom said Thursday, Oct.

Ofcom asked the U.K. antitrust watchdog, the Competition and Markets Authority, to take a closer look at the 7.5 billion-pound ($9 billion) cloud market. The watchdog said it was opening an in-depth investigation that's expected to wrap up by April 2025.

Amazon Web Services, the online retail giant’s cloud computing business, said it disagrees with Ofcom’s findings, which it said “are based on a fundamental misconception of how the IT sector functions, and the services and discounts on offer.

"The cloud has made switching between providers easier than ever. Any unwarranted intervention could lead to unintended harm to IT customers and competition," the company said in a statement."We are committed to ensuring the UK cloud industry remains innovative, highly competitive and an accelerator for growth across the economy," Microsoft said in a statement.

