Fearon leads Seneca past Moorestown in double overtime - Football recap

Zac Fearon’s 25-yard rushing touchdown proved to be the difference as Seneca defeated Moorestown 28-21 in double overtime in Tabernacle.

Four quarters were not enough for the two sides as they went into overtime tied at 14. Despite Moorestown (4-3) taking a 21-14 lead, Seneca (5-1) answered with a rushing touchdown of its own to send the game into a second extra period.Fearon finished with a trio of touchdown runs, including a one-yarder in the third quarter to tie the game at 14.

Moorestown took a 13-7 lead in the third quarter thanks to a 19-yard touchdown catch from Andreas Kalavrusos.If you purchase a product or register for an account through a link on our site, we may receive compensation. headtopics.com

Read more:

njdotcom »

Thursday Night Football/ Friday College and HS Football Threadmy bears finally off to a good start. Buckeyes all over the field

Loreal Sarkisian, the 'First lady of Texas Longhorns football' makes football and fashion work | Exclusive interviewFootball and fashion may seem like an odd couple, but Loreal Sarkisian is making it work. She sat down with Our Rekha Muddaraj.

Fantasy Football: Michael Wilson leads sleeper picks for Week 5Sleeper is a nebulous term in fantasy football. One size never fits all with any column.

DeSoto Eagle football leads from start to finish, thoroughly defeats Mansfield LegacyThe Eagles led from start to finish, securing a lopsided win over Legacy in a District 11-6A game. The Eagles held a 50-0 lead at the half and held on to win.

Euclid finds football opponent in River Rouge (Mich.) to replace Solonmeter