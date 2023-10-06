Fearon leads Seneca past Moorestown in double overtime - Football recap

Zac Fearon’s 25-yard rushing touchdown proved to be the difference as Seneca defeated Moorestown 28-21 in double overtime in Tabernacle.
Four quarters were not enough for the two sides as they went into overtime tied at 14. Despite Moorestown (4-3) taking a 21-14 lead, Seneca (5-1) answered with a rushing touchdown of its own to send the game into a second extra period.Fearon finished with a trio of touchdown runs, including a one-yarder in the third quarter to tie the game at 14.
Moorestown took a 13-7 lead in the third quarter thanks to a 19-yard touchdown catch from Andreas Kalavrusos.If you purchase a product or register for an account through a link on our site, we may receive compensation. headtopics.com
DeSoto Eagle football leads from start to finish, thoroughly defeats Mansfield LegacyThe Eagles led from start to finish, securing a lopsided win over Legacy in a District 11-6A game. The Eagles held a 50-0 lead at the half and held on to win.