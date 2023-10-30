Fear The Walking Dead Season 8: More Troy Backstory Teased As Final Episodes Loom

SCREENRANT VIDEO OF THE DAY SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT Summary Fear the Walking Dead showrunner Ian Goldberg has teased a larger backstory for Troy within the show's final episodes. Season 8, episode 8 revealed the returning villain now has a daughter named Tracy, who he wants to protect by taking over PADRE. However, he wants to take the location over instead of joining Madison because he blames her for the death of Tracy's mother.

Speaking with Entertainment Weekly, Goldberg explained how Troy's family in Fear the Walking Dead will be explored in the show's final episodes. The showrunner revealed the final stretch of the series will fill in the gaps of Troy's story, showing what he blames Madison for. Check out what Goldberg had to say below:

We will answer that, and he has very strong reasons for believing that. We're going to unpack it in a few episodes. We're going to do a really deep dive into Troy and where he's been. And all these things that he's saying blaming Madison, we're going to understand why he believes that. And there's a whole chapter to the Troy story that's happened since the dam in season 3 that we're going to really fill in that will help piece together where his psychology is now. headtopics.com

Where Has Troy Been Since Fear The Walking Dead Season 3? Prior to season 8, Troy was last seen in season 3 of the show, where he was seemingly killed by Madison at a dam in Mexico. Since then, he has been presumed dead by everyone that was there, only to reveal that he is alive and wants to take PADRE for his new group. Troy's survival in Fear the Walking Dead means there's plenty for the series to expand upon, including why he's on a path for revenge.

His decision to fight against Madison likely stems from the work she did for PADRE as a collector seven years prior. The group would steal children from their parents in order to raise them as their own, training them to become a new generation of survivors. It's possible Tracy was targeted by the group, with her mother dying in order to protect her. This would explain why Troy wants to take over the location instead of live alongside the survivors currently there. headtopics.com

