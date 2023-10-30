FDA: WanaBana Apple Cinnamon Fruit Puree Recalled Due to Lead

The Food and Drug Administration is advising parents against purchasing WanaBana apple cinnamon fruit puree pouches after the agency found they may contain elevated levels of lead. WanaBana has agreed to voluntarily recall all apple cinnamon fruit puree pouches after the FDA said all lot codes and expiration dates are affected. The pouches are sold nationally and are available through at retailers including Sam’s Club, Amazon and Dollar Tree, according to the FDA.

The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services analyzed multiple lot codes of the WanaBana pouches and detected 'extremely high concentrations of lead,' according to the FDA. The FDA said it reviewed and supported the state department's analytical findings and found they could result in acute toxicity. WanaBana said in a press release shared with TODAY.com 'the company is committed to ensuring the safety of its products and the well-being of its consumers.

