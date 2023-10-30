FDA urging parents to test their kids for lead after eating WanaBana apple cinnamon puree pouches

The FDA is urging parents who have fed their children WanaBana apple cinnamon fruit puree to get blood tests, as the product may contain elevated levels of lead. WanaBana has issued a voluntary recall of the pouches, which are sold at several retailers – including Amazon and Sam's Club – the FDA said in a recall alert on Saturday.The recall affects all lot codes and expiration dates, according to the FDA.

Four children in the state showed elevated blood lead levels and the health department identified WanaBana apple cinnamon fruit puree as the potential source by analyzing the snack and detecting 'extremely high concentrations of lead,' according to the FDA. The FDA said this level of lead could result in acute toxicity, or adverse effects following ingestion. The FDA analyzed the findings and shared them with WanaBana, which they said is cooperating with the recall.

