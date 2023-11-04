FDA Moves to Ban Brominated Vegetable Oil in Food

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration is moving to ban the use of brominated vegetable oil (BVO), a food additive once more widely used in popular drinks sold in the U.S. BVO is a food ingredient used to keep citrus flavorings from separating and floating to the top of the beverage. Health problems related to the ingredient prompted public pressure for brands to remove it from their products

. The FDA concluded that BVO in food is no longer safe after conducting research that linked it to potential harm to the thyroid, liver, and heart, as well as neurological and reproductive issues

