FDA Approves TriClip for Tricuspid Regurgitation

The FDA has approved the use of TriClip for the treatment of tricuspid regurgitation. The decision was based on the results of a randomized controlled trial, which showed that patients who underwent repair with the TriClip system experienced a significant reduction in valve dysfunction and improvement in quality of life.

The procedure was found to be safe, with a low rate of major adverse events.

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



Medscape / 🏆 386. in US

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

FDA Clears TriClip for Tricuspid RegurgitationThe approval follows an FDA advisory committee vote in favor of Abbott's TriClip Transcatheter Edge-to-Edge Repair system for repair of severe tricuspid regurgitation.

Source: Medscape - 🏆 386. / 55 Read more »

FDA approves first drug to treat yeast ear infections in dogsThe U.S. Food and Drug Administration has approved the first drug to treat yeast ear infections in dogs.

Source: physorg_com - 🏆 388. / 55 Read more »

FDA Approves Ponatinib for Upfront Ph+ ALLThis is the first targeted treatment approved for upfront use in adults with Philadelphia chromosome-positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

Source: Medscape - 🏆 386. / 55 Read more »

FDA approves the first drug for life-threatening liver diseaseMadrigal Pharmaceuticals' new drug has become the first drug approved by the US FDA to treat NASH, a fatty liver disease.

Source: IntEngineering - 🏆 287. / 63 Read more »

FDA Approves First Drug for Common, Serious Liver DiseaseMillions of Americans whose livers develop scar tissue due to a common disease now have the first approved drug, Rezdiffra, to treat the condition, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration announced Thursday.

Source: MedicineNet - 🏆 575. / 51 Read more »

FDA approves Merck's drug for rare, deadly lung conditionThe Food and Drug Administration on Tuesday approved a drug from Merck designed to treat a progressive and life-threatening lung condition in a win for both the…

Source: NBCDFW - 🏆 288. / 63 Read more »