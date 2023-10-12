FDA approves Pfizer’s Braftovi plus Mektovi for a type of non-small cell lung cancer

Pfizer Inc. PFE, -0.18% said Thursday the U.S. Food and Drug Administration has approved its Braftovi plus Mektovi combination therapy as a treatment for patients with metastatic non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) with a BRAF V600E mutation. That mutation can be assessed from plasma or tumor tissue using an FDA-approved test.

Gregory Riely, vice chair, clinical research at Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center and a Pharos researcher. The combination therapy is already approved for patients with unresectable or metastatic melanoma with a BRAF V600E or V600K mutation, as detected by an FDA-approved test. Pfizer has the rights to Braftovi and Mektovi in the U.S., Canada and Latin America, Africa and the Middle East.

