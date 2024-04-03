FDA Approves Iloperidone for Bipolar I Disorder

The latest approval was based on results of a phase 3 randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled trial showing that patients with treated with iloperidone had significantly better outcomes vs those who received placebo, with symptom improvement as early as 14 days after the initial dose. "Manic or mixed episodes associated with bipolar I disorder are highly complex conditions, which require a host of trusted options to meet individual patient needs.

With over 100,000 patient years of experience, Fanapt is a familiar therapeutic agent that offers flexible dosing with a well-known safety profile. This FDA approval gives patients and service providers a new treatment option for managing bipolar I disorder," Mihael H. Polymeropoulos, MD, president, CEO, and chair of the board of the drug manufacturer Vanda Pharmaceuticals, said in a press release.

FDA Approves Iloperidone for Bipolar DisorderThe US Food and Drug Administration has approved iloperidone tablets (Fanapt) for the treatment of bipolar disorder in adults.

