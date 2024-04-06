FDA Approves First Prescription App for Major Depressive Disorder

The US Food and Drug Administration ( FDA ) has approved the first-ever prescription app for major depressive disorder (MDD). The app, called Rejoyn , was developed by Otsuka Pharmaceutical and Click Therapeutics . It will be available by prescription only to adults aged 22 years or older, under the care of a clinician, who are already taking antidepressant medications . The companies expect the app to be available for download later in 2024.
"The clearance of Rejoyn signals a fundamental change in how clinicians can treat symptoms of major depressive disorder," said David Benshoof Klein, co-founder and chief executive officer at Click Therapeutics. "It provides hope for those who are looking for new treatment options, especially one that is easily accessible through the device in the palm of your hand," he said
