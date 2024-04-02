FDA Approves Danicopan as Add-On Therapy for Hemolysis Treatment

The US Food and Drug Administration has approved danicopan (Voydeya, AstraZeneca) as an add-on therapy to treat extravascular hemolysis in adults receiving ravulizumab orPNH is a rare blood disorder affecting 1-10 individuals per million. The condition, which eliminates red blood cells and leads to blood clots and impaired bone marrow function, can cause life-threateningRavulizumab and eculizumab, also both made by AstraZeneca, inhibit the destruction of red blood cells.

However, 10%-20% of patients treated with the antibody infusions experience significant extravascular hemolysis, in which these surviving red blood cells are eliminated by the spleen and liver. Extravascular hemolysis can lead to ongoing anemia, which can lead patients to require blood transfusions. Danicopan, an investigational, first-in-class, oral complement factor D inhibitor, is designed to control intravascular hemolysis and prevent extravascular hemolysi

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



Medscape / 🏆 386. in US

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

FDA OKs Danicopan Add-On for Extravascular Hemolysis in Adults With PNHA tablet has been approved for a common complication during treatment for a rare blood disorder.

Source: Medscape - 🏆 386. / 55 Read more »

Vaccines Protect You & Your Kids From Measles: FDAAs new outbreaks of measles -- a once nearly eliminated illness in the United States -- continue to emerge, experts remind Americans that there's an easy way to stop infection: Get vaccinated.

Source: MedicineNet - 🏆 575. / 51 Read more »

Yogurt Makers Can Make Limited Claims About Type 2 Diabetes Prevention: FDAYogurt makers can now make limited claims about the food's power to help prevent type 2 diabetes, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration says.

Source: MedicineNet - 🏆 575. / 51 Read more »

FDA Approves First OTC Continuous Glucose MonitorThe Dexcom Stelo Glucose Biosensor System is for adults with or without diabetes who don't use insulin.

Source: Medscape - 🏆 386. / 55 Read more »

The FDA issues an alert for 6 brands of cinnamon due to possibly containing leadThe brands of cinnamon are typically sold at discount retailers, such as Save a Lot, Family Dollar and Dollar Tree. The alert follows the recalls of 3 brands of cinnamon-flavored applesauce pouches.

Source: NPR - 🏆 96. / 63 Read more »

FDA Warns of Toxic Lead in Cinnamon ProductsThe U.S. Food and Drug Administration issued a health advisory Wednesday warning consumers that six brands of ground cinnamon are tainted with lead.

Source: MedicineNet - 🏆 575. / 51 Read more »