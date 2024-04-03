FCC to Vote on Restoring Net Neutrality Rules and Broadband Oversight

Open internet advocates on Wednesday welcomed the Federal Communications Commission's plan to vote on reestablishing FCC oversight of broadband and restoring net neutrality rules on April 25. 'The pandemic proved once and for all that broadband is essential,' said FCC Chair Jessica Rosenworcel, who announced the restoration effort in September, shortly after the U.S. Senate confirmed Anna Gomez to a long-vacant seat on the five-member commission.

The following month, the pair joined with Commissioner Geoffrey Starks to start the rulemaking process. 'After the prior administration abdicated authority over broadband services, the FCC has been handcuffed from acting to fully secure broadband networks, protect consumer data, and ensure the internet remains fast, open, and fair,' Rosenworcel explained Wednesda

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



commondreams / 🏆 530. in US

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

FCC Commissioner: Democrat-Led FCC Moving to Enact Net Neutrality Instead of Holding Big Tech AccountableFCC Commissioner Brendan Carr criticizes the Democrat-led FCC for prioritizing net neutrality over holding big tech companies accountable. He states that big tech companies like Google pose the greatest threat on the internet. The FCC is expected to announce the reenactment of net neutrality regulations at the end-of-month meeting.

Source: BreitbartNews - 🏆 610. / 51 Read more »

The FCC will vote to restore net neutrality later this monthWill Shanklin has been writing about gadgets, tech and their impact on humanity since 2011. Before joining Engadget, he spent five years creating and leading the mobile technology section for New Atlas. His work has also appeared on SlashGear, TechRadar, Digital Trends, AppleInsider, Android Central, HuffPost and others.

Source: engadget - 🏆 276. / 63 Read more »

Democrats to Vote on Restoring Net NeutralityDemocrats are set to vote on restoring net neutrality, giving the FCC greater authority to regulate the industry and prevent anti-consumer behavior by ISPs.

Source: engadget - 🏆 276. / 63 Read more »

FCC to Vote on Proposal to Restore Net Neutrality RulesThe Federal Communications Commission will vote on April 25th on a proposal to restore net neutrality rules, the agency announced on Wednesday. If the five-member panel votes to restore the rules, internet service providers (ISP) will be reclassified from information services to common carriers, bringing stricter regulations with the change.

Source: verge - 🏆 94. / 67 Read more »

FCC to vote on reinstating Obama-era net neutrality rulesThe Federal Communications Commission will vote to restore “net neutrality” rules, a move that would reverse a controversial FCC ruling from 2017.

Source: dcexaminer - 🏆 6. / 94 Read more »

Scaramucci: We Have to Make Sure Republicans Either Don’t Vote or Vote for BidenSource of breaking news and analysis, insightful commentary and original reporting, curated and written specifically for the new generation of independent and conservative thinkers.

Source: BreitbartNews - 🏆 610. / 51 Read more »