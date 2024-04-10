FCC Introduces Broadband Labels to Provide Transparent Pricing Information

Much like nutritional labels on food products, “ broadband labels ” for internet packages will soon tell you just what is going into the pricing of your service, thanks to new rules adopted by the Federal Communications Commission this week. The new broadband labels will be required for home and mobile internet plans, providing details about prices, fees, connection speeds , data allowances , and more.

Internet service providers with fewer than 100,000 subscribers have until October to comply with the FCC’s label rules

