FCC hits Dish Network with $150K fine in agency’s first-ever space debris penalty

Kevin McCarthy ousted as House speaker, thrusting Congress into chaosAmazon in talks to offer free mobile services to Prime members: reportThe FCC penalized the popular broadcast satellite provider for improperly disposing of its EchoStar-7 satellite in the agency’s first-ever space-debris enforcement measure.

Amazon in talks to offer free mobile services to Prime members: report The FCC penalized the popular broadcast satellite provider for improperly disposing of its EchoStar-7 satellite in the agency’s first-ever space-debris enforcement measure.

“This is a breakthrough settlement, making very clear the FCC has strong enforcement authority and capability to enforce its vitally important space debris rules,” he added. DISH projected the satellite would begin de-orbiting in May 2022, however, in February 2022, it learned it had little propellant left, meaning it would not be able to follow its original plan.

The FCC licenses radio frequencies used by satellites and is in charge of enforcing satellite operators to properly handle their satellite debris,

Read more:

nypost »

FCC fines Dish Network $150,000 for leaving retired satellite too low in spaceDish was supposed to dispose of its satellite farther out into 'junk orbit' \u2014 but the device ran out of fuel.

US government issues 1st-ever space debris fine, serves DISH $150k penaltyDebris mitigation is a DISH best served with a fine.

FCC enforces first space debris penalty in $150,000 settlement with DishThe Federal Communications Commission announced a settlement with Dish Network on Monday in the regulator’s first penalty regarding space debris.

Space junk crackdown intensifies as FCC gives first-ever fine to DishThe Federal Communications Commission fined Dish Network $150,000 for disposing of a satellite at an orbit “well below the elevation required by ... its license.”

Dish Network to Pay First-of-its-Kind Penalty Over Space JunkThe TV provider left its retired satellite too close to an area for working satellites, FCC says.

Dish Network is the first company to be fined for littering in outer spaceThe Federal Communications Commission is fining Dish $150,000 for failing to properly de-orbit its EchoStar-7 satellite.

Kevin McCarthy ousted as House speaker, thrusting Congress into chaos

Dish desperate to raise money to meet 5G deadline: source

Amazon in talks to offer free mobile services to Prime members: report

Dish Network has been slapped with a historic $150,000 fine by the Federal Communications Commission for failing to properly deorbit one of its broadcast satellites, creating orbital debris.

The FCC penalized the popular broadcast satellite provider for improperly disposing of its EchoStar-7 satellite in the agency’s first-ever space-debris enforcement measure.

“As satellite operations become more prevalent and the space economy accelerates, we must be certain that operators comply with their commitments,” FCC Enforcement Bureau Chief Loyaan A. Egal

“This is a breakthrough settlement, making very clear the FCC has strong enforcement authority and capability to enforce its vitally important space debris rules,” he added.

The satellite was launched into space by DISH in 2002, according to the FCC.The company filed an orbital mitigation plan that was approved by the agency in 2012, in which Dish agreed to bring the satellite, at the end of its mission, to an altitude of 186 miles above its operational geostationary arc.

DISH projected the satellite would begin de-orbiting in May 2022, however, in February 2022, it learned it had little propellant left, meaning it would not be able to follow its original plan.

“DISH ultimately retired the satellite at a disposal orbit approximately 72 miles above the geostationary arc, well short of the disposal orbit of (186 miles) specified in its orbital debris mitigation plan,” the FCC said.At the lower altitude, the defunct satellite poses a potential threat to other orbiting objects.

The FCC licenses radio frequencies used by satellites and is in charge of enforcing satellite operators to properly handle their satellite debris,

The agency established a Space Bureau in order to regulate the ballooning satellite industry and space clutter it causes earlier this year.

There are currently 34,580 hunks of space junk being tracked by Space Surveillance Networks, with thousands of other smaller pieces of debris also hazardously floating about, according to the European Space Agency.

The viral Home Depot 12-foot skeleton is already in stock for Halloween 2023

Fall fitness find: Save $150 on the SNODE water rowing machine this week on Amazon

The 6 best infrared sauna blankets of 2023, plus benefits and expert tips

40 hot and popular holiday toys to shop for in 2023, per trend experts — from"Barbie" to BlueyAnguished family of Wells Fargo employee who leaped to his death fumes at bank: 'No accountability'

Ex-A&F CEO accused of running elaborate scheme that paid 'recruiters' $1K to lure young men to events for sex

Kim Kardashian ticked off Anna Wintour after holding up Victoria Beckham fashion show